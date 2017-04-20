Our very own Meera while talking about current political situations has told that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is her favourite leader.

While talking to media on the red carpet of Lux Style Awards, she pronounced that alongwith numerous other people she also awaits the Panama decision which should be just.

Meera said that Nawaz Sharif has done much for the development of the country and is a good leader. She also hailed Imran Khan by saying that he has also accomplished much by his cancer hospital.

“Nawaz Sharif should stay as PM because he thinks good for the country. Imran Khan is also a fine leader,” she said

She expressed disappointment over the garbage heaps in the metropolis and said that Shehbaz Sharif has changed Lahore for good whereas nothing has been done in Karachi.

Surprisingly, she also expressed desire to open an off shore company.