CM LOS ANGELES - Sofia Vergara has announced she is to portray the flamenco dancer in ‘The Emoji Movie’.

The 44-year-old actress-and-comidenne announced on Tuesday (18.04.17) that she has joined the animated movie, which also stars Sir Patrick Stewart, TJ Miller and Ilana Glazer, as the red dress-wearing messaging icon.

The ‘Hot Pursuit’ star is thrilled to have landed the role bringing the emoticon to life as she says people always tell her she looks like the woman.

She told People magazine: ‘’I thought it was going to be a perfect role for me because people are always saying that I look like her.’’

Spilling details on what her character is like in the film, she added: ‘’And she is always doing the Flamenco. She does it in the morning when she gets up, she does it when she’s eating, she probably does it when she’s sleeping. It makes things like driving or putting on her makeup very difficult.’’

The Colombian-American beauty shared a picture of herself in a red dress next to her emoji on Instagram.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: ‘’Excited to be Flamenco Dancer in @emojimovie !!! #emojimovie (sic)’’

‘The Emoji Movie’ follows the story of Gene (Miller), an emoji born with multiple expressions, who joins forces with the notorious code-breaker Jailbreak (Glazer) and heads off on an adventure through a teenager’s phone.

The Sony Pictures movie’s director Tony Leondis previously said of the concept: ‘’I know what you’re thinking - WTF.

‘’What is their story? Emoji are expected to be one thing their whole lives. So I thought, what if one was born with not one, but lots of expressions ... and how would that affect the status quo?

‘’Everyone has felt different - it’s everyone’s story.’’

Other cast members include Jennifer Coolidge as Gene’s mother Mary Meh, Maya Rudolph as Smiler, and Jake T. Austin as the teenager named Alex.

They will be joining a previously announced cast made up of James Corden, who will voice Hi-5, Steven Wright as Mel Meh, and Rob Riggle as Ice Cream.

Tony Leondis wrote the script alongside Mike White and Eric Siegel, and Michelle Raimo is set to produce the feature.

‘The Emoji Movie’ is due to be released in August.