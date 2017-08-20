LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez has revealed she has recorded an EDM song with Marshmello which will feature on her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Revival’.

The 25-year-old pop beauty will be putting the untitled track with the EDM superstar - who has previously collaborated with Noah Cyrus - on her eagerly-anticipated third studio album and says she brings her own vibe to the ‘Chasing Colors’ hitmaker’s electronic dance sound.

Speaking to San Diego’s Energy 103.7 radio station, she said: ‘’It’s really cool. It’s kind of in that world, his world, and I’m stepping into it and bringing my style too.’’ The single will follow ‘Fetish’ featuring rapper Gucci Mane, which was released in July.

The ‘It Ain’t Me’ singer previously promised her fans - who are known as Selenators - that new tunes are ‘’coming for sure’’ as she is making headway in the studio.

She said recently: ‘’I spent a year in the studio, and now I’m putting all of these pieces together, and it’s coming a lot faster than people think. But that’s what makes it great, because there’s a little mystery to it, and it sounds so separate from everything else I’ve done. I mean, from the Kygo record, to ‘Bad Liar’ and the next thing that’s after ‘Bad Liar’ is so separate from that, it’s just me trying to figure out where it’s gonna go. And I don’t really have a set plan, but a lot of new music is coming for sure.’’ The brunette beauty - who is dating ‘Starboy’ rapper The Weeknd - admitted she needed some space to work out what she enjoys most in life as an actress, singer and as executive producer on hit Netflix series ‘13 Reasons Why’.

She explained: ‘’I kind of hovered away a little bit because I really tried to find the balance in my life. I think it’s really important for me to figure out what makes me happy, and I don’t really want to be all over the place.

‘’I want to pick the things that I’m passionate about, and I want to make them great, and I think that’s where I’m at in my life and in my career. So, I take the moments for myself.’’