LOS ANGELES:- Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has claimed he’s ‘’lucky’’ to have developed such good chemistry with Samuel L. Jackson. The 40-year-old actor stars alongside the Hollywood icon in the new Patrick Hughes-directed comedy ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ and Ryan has revealed just how much he enjoyed performing with Jackson. He explained: ‘’These are two guys who are very steeped in their personas, right from the get-go. ‘’I mean, you know who Sam’s character is within two minutes and you know who my character is within two minutes ... so you just put them together and the chemistry is there.’’

Ryan - who stars as Michael Bryce, a triple A-rated executive protection agent, in the movie - also revealed how much of his on-screen performances are improvised.