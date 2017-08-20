Marina Khan is a name that needs no introduction, for the blockbuster serials Tanhaiyaan and Dhoop Kinare are not only close to the hearts of Pakistanis, but are still praised across the border as well.

It is usually conceived that Marina Khan disappeared from the screen after doing four to five plays but time and again, she has been appearing in a number of serials including Parosi, Tanha, Farar, Khaali Hath, Abba, Amma aur Ali, Kohar, Nijaat, Ehsas, Wafa ke mausam, Tum Hi Tou Ho and Kaise Kahoon.

Lately she appeared in Mehreen Jabbar’s popular drama serial Jackson Heights along with the chocolate hero, Adeel Hussain, and also in a film, Lala Begum, by the same director.

This time, however, Marina has appeared in an altogether different play. Dhund is a mystery series which is currently running on TV One and is gaining popularity among the viewers which is evident from the fact that the series which used to go on air at 9pm will now be going on air on prime time, that is, 8pm on Sundays.

The series has been written by the veteran writer Mohammed Ahmed and has been directed by Farrukh Faiz, who has rendered his name unforgettable after making excellent pieces like Dareecha and Goya. The series has a new ghost story in every episode, bringing fresh faces every week.

Mohammed Ahmed and Marina Khan have a long history of having worked together. Marina Khan was not just the protagonist of Mohammed Ahmed’s famous drama serial Tum Se Kehna Tha, but in the proceeding years, also directed a number of his plays including Tum Hi Tou Ho and Azar Ki Ayegi Barat.

This time too, they are together to present something novel for their fans. Marina did make a guest appearance in the previous episode of Dhund and surprised us, but trailers for the sixth episode of the series show that Marina Khan will be revolving the whole story around herself now.

It’s high time that the fans of Marina Khan cancel all their plans for tonight and get ready to watch the graceful performer once again hit the TV screen. We cannot thank Farrukh Faiz enough for including an actress who is loved by every Pakistani since the old days of Dhoop Kinare.