New York-Drake has hit out at Kanye West, Meek Mill and the Grammy Awards in a new interview.

Last year, during a concert on his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour, Kanye slammed Drake and DJ Khaled, claiming their music was overplayed on radio stations, and Drake admitted he was puzzled by the comments.

During an interview on OVO Radio with DJ Semtex, Drake said: ‘’I think everybody has their own little things going on, I’m not really sure what he’s referring to half the time, cos in the same breath, I went from being... like working on a project with him, to him sort a publicly [abuse] on me and DJ Khaled for being on the radio too much. But yeah I’m not really sure, everybody’s got their own thing going on. Again me when I hear that, I just distance myself from it you know, alright if that’s what it is I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all. You know cos I feel like me and Khaled are just good people, I’m not sure why we’re the target of your choice that you made that night.’’

Drake also opened up about Meek Mill’s ‘’terrible and impulsive’’ decision to start a feud with him by claiming Drake used a ghostwriter.

He said: ‘’My mind was going a thousand miles a minute, I didn’t know who was going to be on a diss track or what he had ready. I thought this was three months in the making. When I dropped ‘Charged Up,’ just to kinda see what the preparation level was, I saw-’oh wow you’re not ready.’’

Explaining his own subsequent diss track, he added: ‘’I respect revenge when it’s warranted. It’s not something that I’m proud of because it took just as much of an emotional toll on me-maybe not as much as it did on him-but you always gotta hear about it... and just seeing people get so riled up on negativity, it doesn’t feel great... It was just embarrassing to witness, you know? If he had revealed some huge thing, you know, you would have heard a lot more people, peers of mine chime in.

‘’You can ask Meek if he thinks it was worth it and I’ll bet he tells you no.’’

During the interview, Drake also hit out at the Grammy Awards.

He said: ‘’Even though ‘Hotline Bling’ is not a rap song... the only category they can manage to fit me in is a rap category. Maybe because I’ve rapped in the past or because I’m black, I can’t figure out why... I won two awards -but I don’t even want them, because it just feels weird for some reason.’’