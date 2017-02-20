NEW YORK:- Clyde Stubblefield, one of funk’s defining drummers whose solo in a James Brown song became a standard sample for hip-hop but earned him little money, died Saturday. He was 73. Stubblefield’s death from kidney failure was confirmed by Joey Banks, a fellow drummer who played with him in his home of Madison, Wisconsin. The self-taught Stubblefield in 1965 joined funk legend James Brown’s band and became best known for the 1970 track “Funky Drummer,” in which Stubblefield breaks out a solo at the singer’s urging.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Feb-2017 here.
‘Funky Drummer’ behind hip-hop classics dead
