LOS ANGELES - “Finding Dory” and “Deadpool” were the big screen’s big winners at the People’s Choice awards where comedian Ellen DeGeneres made history by taking home the show’s most trophies over a career. The awards handed out Wednesday for film, television and music, are based on public voting via the internet, unlike many award show counterparts.

Favorite movie and favorite family movie both went to “Finding Dory,” Pixar’s animated tale of a forgetful fish who is on a quest to find her parents.

DeGeneres, who played Dory, won the award for favorite animated movie voice. It was one of three awards for the talk-show star, who also took the trophy for favorite daytime TV host and shared an award with Britney Spears for favorite comedic collaboration.

That made DeGeneres the most decorated artist in the award show’s history, with 20 trophies over the course of her career.

Superhero blockbuster “Deadpool,” meanwhile, won for favorite action movie, while its star Ryan Reynolds took favorite movie actor.

Favorite movie actress went to Jennifer Lawrence, who had already won the prize in 2015.

Robert Downey Jr and Margot Robbie took the awards for action movie actor and actress.

And Johnny Depp was named favorite movie icon.

On the music front Spears took home an award in three more categories: female artist, pop artist and social media celebrity.

Television fans chose “Outlander” for favorite TV show while “The Big Bang Theory” won favorite network TV comedy.

“Bates Motel” nabbed the award for cable TV drama.

The Oscars, the United States’ most prestigious film awards, will be held on February 26 after the Grammys for music on February 12. Unlike the People’s Choice, industry insiders chose the winners for those contests.

List of winners

Favorite Movie:

“Finding Dory”

Favorite Movie Actor:

Ryan Reynolds

Favorite Movie Actress:

Jennifer Lawrence

Favorite Action Movie:

“Deadpool”

Favorite Action Movie Actor:

Robert Downey Jr.

Favorite Action Movie Actress:

Margot Robbie

Favorite Comedic Movie:

“Bad Moms”

Favorite Comedic Movie Actor:

Kevin Hart

Favorite Comedic Movie Actress:

Melissa McCarthy

Favorite Dramatic Movie:

“Me Before You”

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actor:

Tom Hanks

Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress:

Blake Lively

Favorite Family Movie:

“Finding Dory”

Favorite Animated Movie Voice:

Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”

Favorite Thriller Movie:

“The Girl on the Train”

Favorite Movie Icon:

Johnny Depp

Favorite Male Artist:

Justin Timberlake

Favorite Female Artist:

Britney Spears

Favorite Group: Fifth Harmony