NEW YORK - Chart-topping singer John Legend and metal legends Metallica will be among the performers at this year’s Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy announced Wednesday. The music industry’s signature gala takes place in Los Angeles on February 12, with Beyonce leading nominations. Legend, who is best known for his ballad “All of Me,” is a favorite of the Grammys. The 38-year-old has won 10 awards and has performed each year since 2014. Metallica, one of the most influential groups in heavy metal, in November released its first album in eight years which, like Legend’s latest, came out too late for Grammy eligibility.