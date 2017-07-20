LOS ANGELES-Alicia Vikander has said playing Lara Croft in the reboot of ‘Tomb Raider’ is a dream of hers and likes to do something different than what she has previously done. The 28-year-old actress beat off stiff competition to land the role as the daredevil archaeologist in a new movie adaptation of the popular video game series.

Alicia grew up being fascinated by ‘’big adventure films’’ like the ‘Indiana Jones’ franchise starring Harrison Ford and she’s delighted to now to get bring that type of story to the big screen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, ‘The Danish Girl’ star said: ‘’I’m emotionally drawn to something that’s very different from what I’ve done before. Naturally, that gives me an extra thrill. I have mostly done dramas and indie films in my career but I don’t know how many times I’ve watched big adventure films like ‘Indiana Jones’ or ‘The Mummy’. I love to get embraced in all those big journeys and to do an action role has always been a child’s dream of mine.’’ In taking on the role of Lara - created by British gaming company Core Design in 1996 - Alicia will replace Angelina Jolie, who was widely credited for making the movie adaptation of the video game franchise a huge success when she brought the British explorer to life in 2001 and then again in ‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’ in 2003.