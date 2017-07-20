LAHORE-Trailer of much-awaited Pakistani drama serial ‘Baaghi’, based on the life journey of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, is out and it has created quite stir among the fans.

Starting from a small town girl who had big dreams like other girls around the world, the trailer unveils the struggles of Qandeel who moved to city and started a career as a model.

The Hindi Medium actor, Saba Qamar, who is also known for performing bold roles truly nails the character of Qandeel Baloch.

The trailer also shows how Qandeel first received popularity from the media in 2013 when she auditioned for Pakistan Idol.

The promo gives us insight of all the events in her life that made her want to be a model and the ones that lead to her murder.

Talking to The Nation producer of upcoming serial ‘Baaghi’ Nina Kashif, said “There is no agenda behind this project. We are just telling a story which depicts the harsh reality of the challenges faced by an ambitious girl who wanted to do something big in her life. We have changed the storyline keeping the viewership and the sensibility of the society in mind,” Nina said.

Baloch was drugged and then strangled to death by her brother Waseem while she was asleep at her parents’ home in Multan.

Baloch’s fame was based on her social media posts pictures and videos. Qandeel’s videos for Pakistani’s were provocative and even daring but her dream was to make it into the mainstream media and become famous across the globe.

The star studded cast includes Nina Kashif, Shazia Khan, Ali Kazmi, Osman Khalid Butt, Khalid Malik, Sarmad Khoosat, and Saba Faisal.