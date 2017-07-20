LOS ANGELES:- Hollywood star Ben Affleck is the latest actor to step away from the Netflix thriller ‘Triple Frontier’ after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum both pull out. The 44-year-old actor had been eyed for a leading role in the movie after Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum left the production due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety. The pair were supposed to start shooting the thriller in May but have now walked away and the future of the film is now in doubt as studio Paramount have axed it from their slate and Affleck was rumoured to be on board.

Deadline reported in April, director J.C. Chandor had rewritten Mark Boal’s scripts but his stars weren’t keen on the changes and Hardy in particular had requested extensive further rewrites. And Paramount declined to move forward as they were making the movie on a tight budget and didn’t want to have to finance extensive changes because of ‘’creative differences’’. The studio also let go of the film as it had been brought in by Brad Grey, but recent executive changes mean he is no longer with Paramount.