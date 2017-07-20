LONDON-‘Game of Thrones’ couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have forked out £1.75 million on new house in the English countryside.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ stars - who met while filming the HBO fantasy series together - have forked out the huge sum for the seven-bed, 15th century English countryside pad in East Anglia, and locals can’t wait for the pair to add some extra star quality to the region.

One villager told The Sun newspaper: ‘’How thrilling - everyone is talking about the glamorous couple from the ‘Game of Thrones’ moving in.

‘’There are quite a few celebs round here including rock stars and well-known TV people - so no-one makes much of a fuss and locals are very respectful of their privacy.’’

The plush property comes with eight surrounding acres, a tennis court, a croquet lawn, barns and a guest annexe.

Kit’s ‘Game of Thrones’ character Jon Snow is used to being surrounded by The Wall in the popular programme, but he will have to make do with a medieval-style moat in real life at his new home.

The actor will be hoping there aren’t any of the dreaded White Walkers strolling around in the abode’s nearby wooded grounds. Another local said: ‘’It’s a really magical part of the world - very peaceful and quiet - and if someone wants to remain private then they can.’’

What’s more, Kit and 30-year-old Rose - who played Ygritte in the show - look likely to be able to blend in with locals a bit better than his alter-ego did when he first showed up at The Wall.

One villager added: ‘’They say when you come here you are officially a foreigner for the first 25 years - and a stranger for the next 25.

‘’But I am confident this pair, who seem really lovely, will fit in straight away.’’