Linkin Park's frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly killed himself.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old Papercut singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles.

The website reports that law enforcement sources told them "the singer hanged himself at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County".

His body was reportedly discovered Thursday morning just before 9am.

Bennington has been married to Talinda Bentley since 2006. He has six children, some from his previous marriage to Samantha Olit.

The singer was friends with the late Chris Cornell, whose death was ruled a suicide by hanging in May, and performed at the Soundgarden frontman's funeral. Thursday, July 20, would have been Cornell's 53rd birthday.

Linkin Park were one of the seminal bands of the noughties rap-metal movement, with their debut album, Hybrid Theory, considered to be a metl masterpiece.