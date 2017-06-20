Former Pakistani national Adnan Sami asks Pakistanis to get over the ICC Champion victory as it was only a game.

Pakistan became the ICC Champions on Sunday after playing against India in the finals. Since then Pakistanis have been celebrating on social media.

Adnan Sami indirectly tells Pakistan on twitter to get over the victory as it was only a game.

It's just a game folks... Get over yourselves!???? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 19, 2017





When Pakistan won on Sunday he congratulated the team and praised them.

Congratulations Pakistan. A great victory! You played fantastic cricket in every department today. Mubarak!???????????? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 18, 2017



