Sir Anthony Hopkins loved working on 'Transformers: The Last Knight' because he doesn't normally get the chance to be ''funny'' on screen. The 79-year-old actor was delighted to be cast in 'Transformers: The Last Knight' as Sir Edmund Burton alongside the likes of Mark Walhberg, 46, and Josh Duhamel, 44, because he doesn't get normally get considered for lighter roles. Speaking at the UK premiere of the movie in London on Sunday (18.06.17), director Michael Bay said: ''The writers said they wanted someone like Anthony Hopkins to play this character.
Anthony Hopkins not allowed to be funny
