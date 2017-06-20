LONDON-It wasn’t just you and your mates getting soppy about your dads on Facebook yesterday. Take a look at some of the A-listers’ heartfelt Father’s Day messages.

Victoria Beckham shared a picture of husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Romeo

Kim

Kardashian and Kanye West have two children together, Saint and North. She posted a

picture of Kanye with daughter North

Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her dad Billy Ray

Prince William was pictured with his dad and his son George

Sir Paul McCartney’s birthday fell on Father’s Day this year, with fashion designer daughter Stella posting a picture of the pair together as she celebrated both occasions

Justin Timberlake paid tribute to his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas