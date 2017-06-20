LONDON-It wasn’t just you and your mates getting soppy about your dads on Facebook yesterday. Take a look at some of the A-listers’ heartfelt Father’s Day messages.
Victoria Beckham shared a picture of husband David and their four children Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper and Romeo
Kim
Kardashian and Kanye West have two children together, Saint and North. She posted a
picture of Kanye with daughter North
Miley Cyrus shared a throwback picture of her dad Billy Ray
Prince William was pictured with his dad and his son George
Sir Paul McCartney’s birthday fell on Father’s Day this year, with fashion designer daughter Stella posting a picture of the pair together as she celebrated both occasions
Justin Timberlake paid tribute to his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas
