LONDON:- James Blunt felt ''uncomfortable'' writing songs with Ed Sheeran because the 26-year-old star pushed him to be more personal in his lyrics. The 26-year-old singer is a co-writer on the 'You're Beautiful' hitmaker's new album 'The Afterlove' and James, 43, had never written material from such a personal point of view until his friend pushed him to go deeper with his feelings. Discussing 'Make Me Better', a song about James' wife Sofia Wellesley, the 43-year-old star told the Daily Telegraph: ''It's a song I'm uncomfortable with for that reason.–DM