SN LOS ANGELES - Lady GaGa made Gigi Hadid's day by wearing a jacket she designed as part of her TOMMY X GiGi HADID collection.

The 21-year-old model was thrilled to see the 'Pokerface' singer wearing one of her designs.

Uploading a picture of Gaga wearing the jacket to her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Woke up to this!!!! Seeing people I love, & who inspire me, wear my clothes is one of the most special and heartwarming feelings in the world.. U IN THIS @TOMMYxGIGI JACKET MADE MY DAY @ladygaga (sic)''

Meanwhile, Gigi previously admitted Lady Gaga is like a ''big sister'' to her.

She said: ''Gaga has been a great kind of big sister to me and has given me amazing advice. I think she is such a beautiful person that is just set on spreading love everywhere she goes. I think that she is one of a kind, she is amazing.''

And Gigi looks up to her younger sister Bella, too, and is ''honoured'' to share the catwalk with her.

She added: ''It is a dangerous thing to ask about my sister because I am going to get emotional and I just got my makeup done. But, I am so proud of her. We watched the show together as kids, I feel like every sisters around the world that watch the show, dream about being in it together one day. For Bella and I to be the first sisters ever in the show together is just such an honour and we are just so excited to be here.

''[My mother] is definitely losing her mind. I think that tonight she is a bit of a guest of honour being the mom of two in the show. I am pretty excited that she is here and that both my parents, my dad is here as well, get to see both Bella and I in the show, so it is going to be amazing.''