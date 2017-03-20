CM LOS ANGELES - Katie Price thrilled her husband Kieran Hayler when she surprised him with a new sports car at his 30th birthday party.

The 'Loose Women' presenter hosted a party at London's Gilgamesh restaurant in honour of her husband on Saturday but broke off festivities in order to take her spouse and their guests outside to show them the black Audi RS8, which boasted a personalised 'Kieran' numberplate.

Katie - whose marriage to the former stripper was rocked when it emerged he'd cheated on her with two of her friends three years ago - admitted her behaviour while planning the surprise had sparked her husband's suspicions.

She said: ''For the last 2 weeks I have changed the code of my phone, and he thought was having an affair... When really, I've been organising his surprise 30th and the car of his dreams!''

And the 38-year-old star - who has kids Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, from past relationships, and Jett, three, and Bunny, two, with Kieran - joked the gift wasn't entirely selfless.

She added: ''The thing is, he wanted a coupe. But if I'm going to spend the money, I want to drive it to, so I got a convertible!

''I am going to drive it as well though!''

But Kieran was thrilled with the surprise, kissing his wife as he gushed that he ''loved'' his new car.

Katie recently admitted she wants to have three more children, but is aware it would be a risky thing to do because all her kids apart from her eldest were born via a caesarian section.

She said: ''I still want more, even though I've had five kids and four caesarians.

''I do want more children and I'm not meaning this horribly, I'm lucky I've had five, there's women who can't have them, but I don't want the doctor telling me I can't have kids, I have to make that decision and it would kill me if I couldn't have any more.

''I want [another] three.

''After three caesarians, it's touch and go if you can have any more.

''I do want more, but there would be more of a risk because it would be my fifth caesarean.''