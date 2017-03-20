WR LOS ANGELES - Nicole Scherzinger regrets turning down the chance to meet Michael Jackson.

The 38-year-old singer was asked to meet the late King of Pop - who died of acute propofol intoxication in June 2009 - by their mutual friend will.i.am but opted to stay at home instead as she had a rare evening off from her busy schedule.

Asked her biggest regret, she said: ''Not taking the time to meet Michael Jackson when I had the chance. will.i.am wanted to introduce me to him one evening, but I was in rest mode as my schedule was so busy and I didn't go.

''Now I wish I had.''

The 'Poison' singer did have a close friendship with another departed icon, Prince - who was found dead from an overdose of Fentanyl last April - and still misses him every day.

Asked who she misses most, she replied: ''My dear friend Prince. There isn't a day that goes by when I don't think of him.''

Meanwhile, the former Pussycat Dolls singer was left embarrassed at a recent event when her dress split right down to her ''butt crack'', and she had to flee the evening wrapped in a friend's coat.

She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I was in Austria at an event wearing this really lovely gown.

''When I went to sit down, the entire back of the dress ripped right down to my butt crack.

''I went so red, but luckily someone handed me their coat, which I used to cover myself as I made a quick escape.''

But that isn't the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to Nicole.

She admitted: ''I went on a Mykonos trip a few years ago and had an evening out with my friends.

''I'd had some good wine and ended up getting filmed twerking in the street. I had no idea the paps could see us.''