WR LOS ANGELES - Nicole Scherzinger regrets turning down the chance to meet Michael Jackson.
The 38-year-old singer was asked to meet the late King of Pop - who died of acute propofol intoxication in June 2009 - by their mutual friend will.i.am but opted to stay at home instead as she had a rare evening off from her busy schedule.
Asked her biggest regret, she said: ''Not taking the time to meet Michael Jackson when I had the chance. will.i.am wanted to introduce me to him one evening, but I was in rest mode as my schedule was so busy and I didn't go.
''Now I wish I had.''
The 'Poison' singer did have a close friendship with another departed icon, Prince - who was found dead from an overdose of Fentanyl last April - and still misses him every day.
Asked who she misses most, she replied: ''My dear friend Prince. There isn't a day that goes by when I don't think of him.''
Meanwhile, the former Pussycat Dolls singer was left embarrassed at a recent event when her dress split right down to her ''butt crack'', and she had to flee the evening wrapped in a friend's coat.
She told Britain's Grazia magazine: ''I was in Austria at an event wearing this really lovely gown.
''When I went to sit down, the entire back of the dress ripped right down to my butt crack.
''I went so red, but luckily someone handed me their coat, which I used to cover myself as I made a quick escape.''
But that isn't the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to Nicole.
She admitted: ''I went on a Mykonos trip a few years ago and had an evening out with my friends.
''I'd had some good wine and ended up getting filmed twerking in the street. I had no idea the paps could see us.''
