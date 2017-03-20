The PNCA will organise a ‘Pakistan Culture Week’ to celebrate Pakistan Day from March 20 to 26.

A number of programmes have been arranged by the Ministry of Information to celebrate the day.

According to the schedule issued by PNCA, the celebrations would start with devotional music culminating in a mega cultural evening which will be held at the National Art Gallery on March 26.

The week-long celebration includes folk dances from different parts of Pakistan on March 20, pop music show performance of local brand groups March 21, Sufi music night March 23, music night of provincial, traditional and folk music of four provinces and G-B and AJK on March 23.