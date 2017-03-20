CM LOS ANGELES - Scarlett Johansson only agreed to star in 'The Ghost in the Shell' after consulting her therapist as she had reservations about the project, which she was approached to appear in not long after giving birth.

The 32-year-old actress plays Major in the live-action remake of the Japanese manga tale and was initially reluctant to take on the role as it wasn't long after she'd given birth to her and estranged husband Romain Dauriac's daughter Rose, now two.

She said: ''I'd had my daughter a couple of months before and it just seemed like an enormous undertaking. But something about it was enigmatic and I sat on it and discussed it in therapy. It was on my mind.''

Scarlett has faced a huge backlash for her casting as the iconic character, and though she insists she cares about people's opinions, she believes anyone could have played the part because Major is ''identity-less''.

Asked if she cares what people think, she told Event magazine: ''Well of course. But this question is answered in the film. I'm playing a person that is completely identity-less. She is a human brain in a synthetic robot body.''

And the 'Avengers' star insisted she doesn't mind being given tight costumes in her action roles as it's just the same for men.

Asked why women are made to look ''super-hot'' in action films, she said: ''I don't know. That's hard to say because I work alongside guys who wear skintight leather leotards, you know, for work! You spend all day making jokes about their various codpiece sizes.''

Scarlett has a lot of ''confidence'' in her work because her films tend to make huge amounts at the box office.

She said of her bankability: ''It gives me confidence in my choices. I've been working forever, so with plenty of luck and a lot of experience, I've carved out a niche for myself.''