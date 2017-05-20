LAHORE-PFDC Emerging Talent Designer Hira Ali has launched an independent couture label, ‘Hira Ali Studios’.

Hira Ali Studios creates a balance between contemporary designs with traditional grace. Minimalistic designs are a core feature of the brand that creates a marriage of traditional and modern techniques. Talking about the launch of the label Hira Ali said, “My new label gives me a chance to express myself creatively with freedom. “I always had a passion to evolve embellishments in terms of technique and design and with my own label I want to create designs that I believe in,” she said.