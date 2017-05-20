LONDON-Miranda Kerr always exfoliates her skin with sand when she is on the beach, and if she is not near the sea she will run a bath filled with sea salt and bicarbonate of body to cleanse her body of toxins. The 34-year-old model - who was born in Sydney, Australia - has admitted when she is at home she will always take a dip in the sea and when she gets out of the water she will ‘’scrub’’ her skin with the natural mineral, which is a ritual she has carried out ever since a young age.

Speaking to Vogue.com about her beauty hacks, the golden-haired beauty said: ‘’Australians really like that clean, healthy, fresh skin, and slightly underdone tousled hair.

‘’[We] embrace natural beauty. And I feel like that’s reflective of the active lifestyle and being [outdoors].

‘’When I am home in Australia, I go for a swim in the ocean, and after getting out of that salty water, I’ll go on the shoreline and scrub my skin with the sand.’’

And when the fashion icon - who has six-year-old son Flynn with her former partner Orlando Bloom - is not near the salty ocean she will run a bath filled with baking soda and sea salt in a bid to cleanse her body of any toxins, which she claims helps cure any jet lag too. Speaking about her DIY skincare programme, she said: ‘’Another thing I do is take a bath. I make it super hot and I put a pound of baking soda and a pound of sea salt and that draws [the toxins] out of your body.’’ Miranda - who is set to launch her own skincare range Kora Organics this week - will ‘’never’’ leave her home without her Noni Glow Face Oil, which helps to keep her flawless complexion hydrated.