PARIS:- Asterix, the plucky Gaul with the rotund sidekick, has come charging back in the 37th book in the legendary comic series, which went on sale across Europe on Thursday. “Asterix and the Chariot Race” recounts the adventures of the shrewd Gallic hero and his perennial partner in mischief Obelix during a mad dash down the length of the Italian peninsula. Five million copies of “Asterix et la Transitalique”, as it’s titled in the original French, have been printed for the first edition, with two million alone reserved for France and 1.7 million for Germany. In a sign of the enduring global appeal of France’s favourite comic duo, it has been translated into 16 languages.–AFP