The other day, Katy Perry was minding her own business atop a dangling platform during a show (as ya do), when suddenly she got trapped. As in, her dangling platform (which was a model of saturn, BTW) was like "nope, bye" and refused to come down from the ceiling.

And yes, everyone filmed it.

"This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space," Katy said. "I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck....You’d better put your phones up, this is a YouTube moment!"

Katy eventually managed to descend from on high, but—due to not wanting to crush everyone in her audience—she was forced to leap to the floor and "walk amongst her people."

"I guess I'm just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people," she said. "Should I just, like, jump?"

And then she did:

Good times, good times.