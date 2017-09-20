LOS ANGELES-Drake has had a portrait of Denzel Washington tattooed on his body. The ‘One Dance’ hitmaker has got a tattoo of Washington’s character Bleek Gilliam from 1990’s ‘Mo’ Better Blues’ inked on his arm. Tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a picture of the new inking on social media. It comes after Drake revealed he wanted to get Celine Dion’s face tattooed on his body. In a video taken backstage at the Billboard Music Awards back in May, Drake could be heard telling Celine: ‘’It means the world, you’re very iconic. We love you. I’m like a year away from a Celine tat.’’ During Drake’s visit to Inal, he also got a tattoo paying tribute to his friend and OVO Sound Affiliate, Fif. Sharing a picture of the tattoo, Inal wrote: ‘’Was honored to pay tribute tattooing ‘FIF’ on my brother, rest in peace forever.’’