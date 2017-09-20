LONDON:- Katie Price is planning to duet with her son Harvey. The 39-year-old star is keen to perform with her piano-playing 15-year-old son - who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, which has left him partially-sighted, and rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome’ (PWS) - at one of her ‘An Audience With Katie Price’ one-woman shows. She said: ‘’One of these dates I’ll be bringing Harvey on stage. He’d love it with all the people. ‘’I wanted to sing tonight a song called ‘Heaven’ and Harvey is learning it on the piano. So for one of my tour dates I’ll get him up and we’ll perform together.’’