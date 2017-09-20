LONDON:- Katie Price is planning to duet with her son Harvey. The 39-year-old star is keen to perform with her piano-playing 15-year-old son - who suffers from septo-optic dysplasia, which has left him partially-sighted, and rare genetic condition Prader-Willi syndrome’ (PWS) - at one of her ‘An Audience With Katie Price’ one-woman shows. She said: ‘’One of these dates I’ll be bringing Harvey on stage. He’d love it with all the people. ‘’I wanted to sing tonight a song called ‘Heaven’ and Harvey is learning it on the piano. So for one of my tour dates I’ll get him up and we’ll perform together.’’This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 20-Sep-2017 here.
More by -CM
-CM