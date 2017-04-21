HBO has released the first photos from Game of Thrones Season 7, featuring all your favorite main characters and then some.
According to Marie Claire, the stills seem to offer hints and raise questions about what happens next season. Where is Arya? Why are Sansa and Petyr Baelish hanging out again? And where has Daenerys landed?
See if you can find out the answers in the pictures below. Game of Thrones returns to HBO on July 16.
Missandei, Tyrion Lannister, Varys, Daenerys Targaryen, and Grey Worm. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO) pic.twitter.com/TfUupRDFB2
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO) pic.twitter.com/2bgpJuRJxU
.@emiliaclarke as Daenerys Targaryen. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/yM4rV5TWRP
.@Maisie_Williams as Arya Stark. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/j2D3ejThig
Kit Harington as Jon Snow. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/UNQEOW2GCv
Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish and @SophieT as Sansa Stark. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/njIe7MInwa
Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and @Isaac_H_Wright as Bran Stark. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/amLaGGilO5
Conleth Hill as Varys. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo Helen: Sloan/HBO) pic.twitter.com/uxkrYcK5me
.@missnemmanuel as Missandei. #GoTS7 #GameofThrones— Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 20, 2017
(Photo: Macall B. Polay/HBO) pic.twitter.com/4ddw4rreRf