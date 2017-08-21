Pakistani pop star Atif Aslam will be joining hands with the famous Indian rapper Badshah to spread the message of peace through their live performance in Dubai.

According to reports, both of the musicians will be scoring the spotlight to spread the message of peace through in the Emirates on September 7, 2017.

The famous 'living on the edge' host Waqar Zaka will be hosting the event along with Punjabi artist Flint J.

LIVING ON THE EDGE IN DUBAI. First ever LIVE dare show India VS Pak, call to get details. 7th September, be there.

#2NationMusic pic.twitter.com/mmF0lN7YzC — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 20, 2017

Both of the icons from India and Pakistan will be seen in Dubai Sports City 2 National Music gig, before coming together for the four-hour show’s grand finale, to take the stage at the Dome to perform their respective hits.

The theme of the event will be in context with The Independence Day celebrations for both the countries. Along with that, the crowd of 8,000 plus is being expected as both the artists have such a strong fan base in UAE.