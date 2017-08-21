LOS ANGELES:- Eddie Murphy is supporting Mel B as she seeks to stop Stephen Belafonte getting visitation rights to daughter Angel,10. The 'America's Got Talent' judge - who has daughter Angel, 10, with Eddie - is currently divorcing her second husband Stephen Belafonte and Eddie is backing Mel's petition to prevent him getting visitation rights to Angel. The Sun on Sunday reports that although Mel, 42, and Eddie, 56, have had their differences in the past, they are both agreed that they do not want Stephen - who argues he has played a significant role in raising Angel - to see their daughter.