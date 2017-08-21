Chelmsford-Pink forgot some of her song lyrics at V Festival in the UK over the weekend.

The 37-year-old singer wowed crowds at this year's V festival, which took place at Hylands Park, Chelmsford, on Saturday by performing her classic hits 'U + Ur hand', as well as 'Raise your Glass'.

The American powerhouse started her 90-minute set by singing her 2001 hit 'Get The Party Started' after she was suspended above the crowds on a large fishhook.

And Pink was thankful that her fans were able to remember the lyrics to her tracks, which she admitted she had forgotten

Before singing her latest single, 'What About Us', she said: ''Usually takes me about four years to learn a song. I wish I'd stop shaking thank you for having me 10 years later. I forgot so many words tonight.''

Pink continue to sing 'Like A Pill' as well as 'Trouble' before she thanked the audience for their support throughout her career,

She said: ''So good to hear that. First of all, I want to say thank you for having me back. I'm forever grateful for all the years and all the love.''

Pink continued her set by belting out her 2008 single 'Funhouse' and 'Just Give Me a Reason'.

The star went on to perform 'Don't Let Me Get Me' with James Gillespie, but prior to the duet with her fellow musician, she admitted the 2001 single used to be her least favourite song.

She explained: ''I don't like it that much. James Gillespie has made me like it again. He was nice enough to come out tonight. He was absolutely amazing.''

Pink - whose full name is Alecia Beth Moore - also sang 'Who Knew?', 'F**kin Perfect' as well as 'Sober', before singing her own rendition of Bishop Briggs' 'Rivers'.

Speaking about the track, she said: ''There's some songs you wish you wrote and there's some people you wish you were friends with.''

Pink ended her set by performing 'So What' whilst suspended in the air on a harness.

Earlier in the day Madness entertained crowds with a string of their classic hits, whilst George Ezra also performed his 2014 hit single 'Budapest' on the Supervene stage.

Sigala also had the crowd on their feet as he remixed 'In the Name of Love ' with Coldplay and The Chainsmokers' 'Something just Like this', followed by Daft Punk's 'One More Time'.

Sigala was later joined on stage by ''special guest'' Ella Eyre to perform their latest single 'Came Here For Love'.

Jess Glynne performed 'Hold My Hand', 'Take Me Home' and 'Don't Be So Hard On Yourself' as well as other singles.

And earlier in the evening Craig David wowed his fans by performing 'Ain't Giving Up' and 'Fill Me In'.

Speaking during his performance, the star said: ''It's an absolute honour to be here today.''

Craig David went on to sing 'Nothing Like This' as well as 'Rise & Fall', which he collaborated on with music icon Sting in 2003, 'Seven Days' and his own rendition of Justin Bieber's 'Love Yourself'.

Ant the vocalist has admitted throughout his career he has had his fair share of high and ''low'' moments.

He said: ''Genuinely this is the best journey I've been on. In 17 years there were moments when I was low and now this standing up on stage it all feels so worth it,''

Craig's TS5 set saw him remix R Kelly's ' bump and grind' with other hit tracks.

And the vocalist has praised his supporters for ''rolling with [him]'' over the years.

He said: ''This has been an absolute honour to be up here. Everyone's been rolling with me for years. And there's a whole new generation who's waiting for the new album to drop this year.''

Sean Paul entertained crowds with his performance on the MTV stage with 'I'm Still In Love' before he was joined by Anne Marie, who performed earlier in the day, to belt out 'Rockabye'.

And Rudimental was accompanied by James Arthur on the MTV stage to perform 'Sun Comes Up'.