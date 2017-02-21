LONDON-Ella Eyre has confirmed she will be performing her “comeback headline show’’ in April at London’s KOKO.

The 22-year-old singer has announced she will be returning to the stage in a few months time at London’s KOKO club to perform her tracks, and she is ‘’so excited’’ to be returning to the fore, she feels she may ‘’explode’’.

Alongside a picture of her from the advert, which she shared on her Instagram account on Monday (20.02.17), she wrote: ‘’SO EXCITED i’m about to EXPLODE

FINALLY i can tell you guys, i’ll be playing my comeback headline show at KOKO in London on the 4th April .However, fans of the brunette beauty won’t have to wait two months to hear her perform as she has admitted she will be releasing new singles before she returns to the limelight.

She tweeted: “oh & don’t panic, you’ll be hearing new music before april duhhhh (sic).’’

Speaking previously about the ‘Wait On Me’ hitmaker’s love life, a source said: ‘’Ella and Lewi are no longer together.

‘’Things just didn’t work out. It’s tough when touring and writing are involved. They’ve agreed to remain friends.’’