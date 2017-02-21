Karachi-Masarrat Misbah Makeup, Pakistan’s first Halal certified makeup brand, has re-launched its weightless, high quality, matte finish Halal MM Silk Foundation.

The new MM Silk Foundation tunes into your skin’s needs, controls oil and moisturizes your skin for a long-wearing, balanced look, with true coverage. The packaging is simple yet classy. The bottle itself is made up of glass, and comes with a black pump for the customer’s convenience. The product will be available from 20th February 2017 at several leading retail stores nationwide as well as at Depilex. The product can also be purchased through the online e-store as well as prominent online shopping stores such as Yayvo, MyGerrys among others.

“We appreciate the immense love, patience and support from our customers as we are all set to re-stock our Halal matte finish Silk Foundation.

It’s a must have if you’re looking for a lightweight and reliable foundation for all skin types. We focus on the skin tones of Pakistani girls and have created a number of shades that blend perfectly, giving you medium to full coverage,” shared Masarrat Misbah, the founder of MM Make-up and owner of Depilex.