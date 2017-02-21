WASHINGTON:- When Matt Damon was cast in veteran filmmaker Zhang Yimou’s new adventure The Great Wall, the internet erupted with cries that putting a Western actor into the story was “whitewashing” Chinese history. But the actor was quick to point out that the movie is a fantasy and his character was written to be Western. “The whole idea of whitewashing, I take that very seriously,” Damon says. “This was designed as a giant East-meets-West coproduction creature-feature monster movie!”