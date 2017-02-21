LOS ANGELES-Rihanna is set to launch her cosmetics company Fenty Beauty by Rihanna this Autumn, and the brunette beauty is ‘’super excited’’ to unveil the project this year.

The 29-year-old singer has been working on creating a beauty empire, which will be available to buy at Sephora stores in Europe, Australia as well as America, and she is ‘’super excited’’ about unveiling her project to her fans later this year.

The brand has taken to social media to share details about the upcoming reveal.

Speaking in a video shared to the Fenty Beauty Cosmetics Instagram account, the ‘Work’ hitmaker - who has launched a number of fashion and footwear collections under her Fenty x Puma label - said: ‘’As you guys may have heard already, I am working on creating a new beauty line Fenty Beauty .

And I can’t wait for you guys to see what I’ve been working on

‘’And I am super excited about it.’’

The beauty house has teased a ‘’holographic lip colour’’ will be the ‘’first product’’ to be released when the first collection drops.

Alongside a picture of woman wearing pale pink lipstick, it read: ‘’A close-up on the holographic lip color which is set to be the first product released under the long-awaited makeup label Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. This product will be available to purchase at Sephora stores this fall.(sic).’’

And the brand are recruiting a global make-up artist and other members of staff to join their International Fenty Beauty Artistry Team.

‘’Bring your resume, online application, headshot, and three portfolio images for an on-site audition.