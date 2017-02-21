Karachi-TONI&GUY South Pakistan by Saeeda Mandviwalla will present a Fashion forward look for this upcoming Spring/Summer17, which will be revealed at FPW.

The Creative Artistic Director of TONI&GUY SouthPakistan will present Hair Fashion Scout II, which will be a step forward in Hair, Makeup and Fashion.

TONI&GUY collection for Spring/Summer 2017 is all about being fashion conscious but not fashion obsessed. It is all about Duality created with a sense of freedom and individuality in mind for the latest collection. The aim is to give a fresh and open-minded outlook on how we cut - style and colour to enhance the look with makeup; said Saeeda Mandviwalla. The effortlessly cool wardrobe inspired by London Fashion Week will also be seen on the ramp.

In SS17, “We’re taking it back to the most important step: achieving healthy, radiant, conditioned skin”. “No more strobing, baking, or contour. Let your skin breathe.” Makeup Team at TONI&GUY South recommends pairing natural and bold: “Skin that’s fresh and glowy paired with bold eyes or bold lips.”

Saeeda Mandviwalla - The face of TONI&GUY South Pakistan, brought to Pakistan the first International Hair Franchise in Southeast Asia in 2004. Followed by THE WORLD’S LARGEST purpose built TONI&GUY salon in 2008 in Karachi. Commenting on the vision for Hair Fashion Scout II, Saeeda stated: The inspiration is from duality our current collection of Cut and Colour, Texture, Movement & Straight hair, seen as the ultimate hair and beauty trends of spring/summer 2017 around the world and at FPW (Fashion Pakistan week).