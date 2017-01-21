Today, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America and delivered his inaugural address. Predictably, Twitter had a lot to say about it. Marie Claire reports some of the best reactions on social media:
Then, I'm marching. #WomensMarch— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 20, 2017
i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017
TRUMP: Most importantly, we will be protected by God.— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017
GOD: I voted for Hillary.
#Inauguration
Can we get a fact check on that god protecting us thing? #inauguration— John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 20, 2017
Can't get rid of the feeling that I've seen this speech before. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/OHydPbxFOA— Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) January 20, 2017
On the bright side, at least we're only 4 years away from President Lisa Simpson… #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/D11PmeOySu— Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) January 20, 2017
In fairness to Donald Trump, he's the first President to simultaneously translate his #inauguration address into sign language.— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 20, 2017
Literally me right now. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/Y5SBi8UdE2— Music News & Feed (@Musicnews_feed) January 20, 2017
"Please repeat after me. I, Donald J Trump..."— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 20, 2017
"I, Rachel..."
[crowd gasps]
Great job Mormon Tabernacle Choir. You guys are a basket of adorables.— Eli Lake (@EliLake) January 20, 2017
Wondered for the last 42 years if I would ever take a hallucinogen again. Don't need to now. #tripping— Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 20, 2017
"Americans all bleed the same red blood" ...don't tell him, but I think literally everyone in the world bleeds the same red blood. Weird.— Emma Walsh (@emmmdubz) January 20, 2017
He thinks he's some sort of "Savior". Well if anyone watches the Walking Dead, we all know what happens when the "saviors" take over....— ♚Xverzez™♔ (@Xverzez) January 20, 2017
does @realDonaldTrump keeps pausing for applause that he isn't getting? Someone must be holding up a cue card #awkwardpause #Inauguration— Lynne Corp (@LFioCorp) January 20, 2017
By the time Trump's first term is done, we're gonna need a wall to keep people in.— Erin ????Gloria???? Ryan (@morninggloria) January 20, 2017
Is it just me or does @realDonaldTrump sound like the kid in 5th grade running for class president that promises all day recess and lunch?— Lynn Marie Jordan (@LynnMarieJordan) January 20, 2017
Michelle Obama's face... ???? #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/SzwEWgWMoN— JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) January 20, 2017
Can't wait for the next Inauguration! #Inauguration— Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 20, 2017
On a positive note, I think it's very progressive of America to have their first Orange president #Inauguration— @BrittanyFurlan (@BrittanyFurlan) January 20, 2017