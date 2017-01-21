Today, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America and delivered his inaugural address. Predictably, Twitter had a lot to say about it. Marie Claire reports some of the best reactions on social media:

i was going to go to sundance to support john tomorrow but feeling compelled to support my fellow women. see you at the women's march, DC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2017

worst breakup ever. ???????? A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

TRUMP: Most importantly, we will be protected by God.

GOD: I voted for Hillary.

#Inauguration — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) January 20, 2017

Can we get a fact check on that god protecting us thing? #inauguration — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) January 20, 2017

Can't get rid of the feeling that I've seen this speech before. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/OHydPbxFOA — Jon Risinger (@JonRisinger) January 20, 2017

On the bright side, at least we're only 4 years away from President Lisa Simpson… #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/D11PmeOySu — Periwinkle Jones (@peachesanscream) January 20, 2017

In fairness to Donald Trump, he's the first President to simultaneously translate his #inauguration address into sign language. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 20, 2017

"Please repeat after me. I, Donald J Trump..."

"I, Rachel..."

[crowd gasps] — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) January 20, 2017

Great job Mormon Tabernacle Choir. You guys are a basket of adorables. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) January 20, 2017

Wondered for the last 42 years if I would ever take a hallucinogen again. Don't need to now. #tripping — Kurt Andersen (@KBAndersen) January 20, 2017

"Americans all bleed the same red blood" ...don't tell him, but I think literally everyone in the world bleeds the same red blood. Weird. — Emma Walsh (@emmmdubz) January 20, 2017

He thinks he's some sort of "Savior". Well if anyone watches the Walking Dead, we all know what happens when the "saviors" take over.... — ♚Xverzez™♔ (@Xverzez) January 20, 2017

does @realDonaldTrump keeps pausing for applause that he isn't getting? Someone must be holding up a cue card #awkwardpause #Inauguration — Lynne Corp (@LFioCorp) January 20, 2017

By the time Trump's first term is done, we're gonna need a wall to keep people in. — Erin ????Gloria???? Ryan (@morninggloria) January 20, 2017

Is it just me or does @realDonaldTrump sound like the kid in 5th grade running for class president that promises all day recess and lunch? — Lynn Marie Jordan (@LynnMarieJordan) January 20, 2017

Can't wait for the next Inauguration! #Inauguration — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 20, 2017