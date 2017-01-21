Karachi- The date for Nigar Awards, which have been the sole representative of the country’s film awards for nearly seven decades, has been announced at last.

The awards, initiated by Ilyas Rashidi, the founder of Nigar Weekly and now been revived by his son, Aslam Ilyas Rashidi, are being held on March 16.

The date was announced in grand press conference was held here yesterday at a local hotel.

The press conference was a star-studded gathering depicting the grandeur and class one could expect from the forthcoming awards.

The show was hosted by senior journalist, Shanaz Ramzi, who is a committee member of the Nigar Awards.

Celebrities from the world of showbiz who were present at the occasion were then requested to come to the stage and air their views. They all laud the efforts of Rashidi and offered him their full support.

It may be noted that for the first time in Pakistan partner satellite channel, terrestrial channel, FM radio and music channels will telecast the awards simultaneously. Nigar Awards would like to pay tribute to all the people of the team, both off-screen and on-screen, who have been involved in making these awards possible. The names of the partners of Nigar Awards will be announced soon.