Davos-The first ever artist to Co-Chair the 47th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoyis all set to be a part of a session titled ‘Responsive and Responsible Leadership in 2017’ on the last day of the prestigious annual meeting.

Meanwhile, Sharmeen featured in another panel discussion titled “Disrupting the Status Quo of Gender Roles” comprising of panelists such as Cynthia Castro [Vice President – Reinventing Business for All], Christine Lagarde, Robert E. Mortiz and Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado with Enrique Acevedo as the moderator. “Women have to take the step and be disruptive to make a change for gender equality… How many male CEOs get asked, how do you juggle being a CEO and having a family?”said Sharmeen during the panel discussion.

In addition to this, Sharmeen also opened the evening hosted by Abraaj titled ‘Investing in Pakistan’ on 18th January 2017. In attendance were Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prince Talal, Anoosha Rehman, Saira Tarrar, Hussain Dawood along with other prominent Pakistani personalities and potential international investors.

The Oscar winning documentary short, ‘A Girl in the River’ was also screened during #WEF17 on 17th January 2017 titled‘The Transformative Power of Film’ where Sharmeen talked about her experience working on the documentary and the impact it made in the country.

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting for 2017 highlighted five distinct challenges facing the word in 2017: a breakdown in global collaboration; loss of identity; slow economic growth; a crisis in capitalism and preparing for the oncoming Fourth Industrial Revolution.