Welp, the day is finally here. Trump, being inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States of America, and even though it's early, this pretty much sums up how America feels:

According to Marie Claire, thanks to Twitter, I'm not alone, and neither are you. As sad as today feels, at least we're in it together.

At least Maryland knows what's up Donald Trump... #inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/UoMu2y4V67 — Common White Girl (@CommonWhiteGrls) January 20, 2017

Here are your inauguration drinking game rules:



Drink when Trump is sworn in and don't stop drinking for four years.#InaugurationDay — Saltine-American (@BazarComedy) January 20, 2017

I see Kellyanne Conway will be dressed as a civil war clown for Donald the Unready's #Inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/m4QbtiWOcU — Rob Brown (@comicrobbrown) January 20, 2017

Kellyanne Conway dressed as the era Trump wants to take America back to. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/Vrmc1Bq3Nz — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 20, 2017

#InaugurationDay Schedule:

Noon - Oath

3pm - Parade

4pm - Raining frogs

5pm - Locusts

6pm - Death of firstborn sons

7pm - 3 days of darkness — Tony G (@CuseMrG) January 20, 2017

BREAKING: The Secret Service has shot and killed another time traveller, bringing today’s total to 873. #InaugurationDay — Bryan Donaldson (@TheNardvark) January 20, 2017

My #InaugurationDay singalong:



????Super-careless fragile-ego Putin-friendly POTUS

Even just the thought of it is something quite atrocious ???? — Jonathan Coe (@jonathancoe) January 20, 2017