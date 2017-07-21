Since releasing their debut album in 2000, Linkin Park has been one of the top-selling acts in music, selling nearly 26 million albums and over 31 million tracks, according to Nielsen Music.

The band, who have won countless Grammy Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and other accolades, have reached 1.25 billion audio streams and nearly 6 million radio plays.

Linkin Park’s lead singer, Chester Bennington, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Here’s a look at the rock-rap band’s top-selling albums and songs.

Top Albums:

"Hybrid Theory" (2000): 10,481,000 sales

“Meteora” (2003): 6,234,000 sales

“Minutes to Midnight” (2007): 3,343,000 sales

“Reanimation” (2002): 1,878,000 sales

“Live in Texas” (2003): 1,014,000 sales

Top Songs:

“In the End” (2000): 2,935,000 sales; 110,970,000 audio on-demand streams; 1,014,000 radio plays

“What I’ve Done” (2007): 3,824,000 sales; 53,768,000 audio on-demand streams; 428,000 radio plays

“Numb” (2003): 2,379,000 sales; 92,523,000 audio on-demand streams; 638,000 radio plays

“New Divide” (2009): 2,746,000 sales; 29,329,000 audio on-demand streams; 236,000 radio plays

“Bleed it Out” (2007): 2,080,000 sales; 52,314,000 audio on-demand streams; 194,000 radio plays

“Shadow of the Day” (2007): 2,031,000 sales; 18,398,000 audio on-demand streams; 306,000 radio plays

“Burn it Down” (2012): 1,476,000 sales; 58,669,000 audio on-demand streams; 245,000 radio plays