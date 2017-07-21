LAHORE: Pepsi has launched an exciting new music program ‘Pepsi Battle of the Bands’ for young, aspiring bands in the country.

The programme has been launched in a big way with a new TVC featuring the biggest stars of the country: Fawad Khan, Meesha Shafi and Atif Aslam.

In an exciting tribute anthem, Pepsi is giving an ode to the biggest band ever to come out of Pakistan, Vital Signs, with ‘Do Pal Ka Jeevan’, and a nod to one of the country’s best vocalists Alamgir with ‘Dekha Na Tha’. Fawad Khan’s musical career launched with Pepsi and it is interesting to see that his comeback song is also with Pepsi Battle of the Bands.

Shahi Hasan from Vital Signs is also seen lending his guitar riffs to the song all the way from his New York abode.

Pepsi Battle of the Bands has a purpose, which comes straight from the heart to revive the declining culture of bands and to produce new music in Pakistan.

It offers a fresh start to musicians, providing them a stage to unveil their true talent and passion for the music created by them. It promises to be the biggest musical show and an exciting new breed of bands of all genres.

For the show, auditions were held and musicians from all corners of Pakistan participated in this great music battle. Now the public will witness the top bands in the coming weeks.

Pepsi Battle of the Bands is for true music aficionados who crave fresh, new music. It is for all new musicians who want to pursue their dreams.