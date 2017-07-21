LOS ANGELES-George and Amal Clooney are “very hands-on parents” to their twins Alexander and Ella but also make time to spend some alone time together.

The ‘Money Monster’ star and the human rights lawyer welcomed twins Alexander and Ella last month and couldn’t be more overjoyed with their babies.

A source told E! News: “They are very hands-on parents, but they also have some help. They also value their adult time and want to make sure that they are able to slip away for adult dinners and other things that they enjoy. With the help of their baby nurse, they are able to do that frequently.” Meanwhile, the couple - who tied the knot in 2014 - are “happier than ever” since becoming parents.

An insider said: “Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents ... They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else.

“Amal’s mother helps out a lot and can’t get enough [of the babies]. If she doesn’t see them for a few days, she is dying to come back.

“They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal’s family is often around. There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That’s given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too.”

And their close pal Kathy Lette recently claimed the pair were “above cloud nine”.

She said: “Well look they’re in planet parent now, we probably won’t see them for a year but they did email us the day they were born. They are so happy, they are so far above cloud nine, they’re waving to the Mir space station. Love in stereo, what could be better?”