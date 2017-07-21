Twitter account of Linkin Park's lead singer Chester Bennington's wife claimed that she had been cheating on him with his bandmate Mike Shinoda that made him commit suicide.

The tweets came hours after Bennington was found hanged at his residence in Palos Verdes yesterday.

“I guess this is the time to say it but I have been cheating on Chester with Mike Shinoda,” the tweet read.

Bennington, 41, was the lead singer of world famous American rock band that was formed back in 1996.

Another tweet from Talinda’s account stated, “He didn’t kill himself, he was already did before he hung himself, I have proof...(sic)”

The last tweet said the account was “not hacked”. “I never really loved him and I’m not hacked I just was in love with the money hurts to say (sic),” the post read.

It’s not clear whether the account was hacked. In 2006, the cell phone, email and PayPal accounts of the couple were hacked by cyber stalkers.

They have often faced trouble from neurotic fans in the past. There were reports of strange messages, fans playing Linkin Park songs outside their house at 3 am and nailing lyrics to their front door.

In 2008, a woman was jailed for two years for stalking Bennington and Talinda. Bennington married Talinda, a former Playboy model, on December 31, 2005. They have three children -- Tyler Lee Bennington and twins Lilly and Lila.

He was previously married to Samantha Marie Olit and got divorced in 2005. They have one child together, Draven Sebastian Bennington.