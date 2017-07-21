LOS ANGELES-Katy Perry has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift, insisting she admires her despite them not always getting on or agreeing on everything.

The ‘Swish Swish’ hitmaker has opened up about her long-running feud with the ‘Shake It off’ singer and insists there is no bad blood on her part and she wishes her well.

Appearing on Australia’s ‘Today’ show, Katy said: “I mean, I love her, I always have.

“We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.’”

The 32-year-old pop star is ready to move on from their fall out, which began when Taylor accused Katy of sabotaging her ‘Red Tour’ in 2014 by stealing three of her backing dancers.

Taylor went on to release her track ‘Bad Blood’, which allegedly addressed the spat.

However, Katy says it’s time they became friends again and put the past behind them.

She said recently: “I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually ... I think it’s time.” The ‘Roar’ singer went as far to hail her rival as a “fantastic songwriter” and said they should be a good example to fellow females of how “strong” women can work through disagreements.

She said: “I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”

Katy accepts that she and the 27-year-old star won’t always agree on everything, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be compassionate towards one another.

She said: “Maybe I don’t agree with everything she does, and maybe she doesn’t agree with everything I do.

“I really, truly, want to come together, and in a place of love and forgiveness, and understanding and compassion.”