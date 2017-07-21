LOS ANGELES:- Will and Jada Pinkett Smith sneak into movies to see the crowd reaction of his films in their first week of release. The ‘Suicide Squad’ star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, admitted the actor is often keen to see whether the audience like his movies or not on the first weekend of release, so they go to see his motion pictures on the sly with their kids, Jaden, 19, and 16-year-old Willow. She said: “Sometimes Will will want to see crowd reactions on an opening weekend so we’ll sneak in as a family and go see movies.” The 48-year-old actor and the ‘Girls Trip’ star have been married for 20 years, and she insists the secret to their success is that they “love” being a strong family unit. Jada said.



: “The thing about Will and I. We love our family. And we love being a family and that’s what gets us through.”