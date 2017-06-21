Rishi Kapoor drew the ire of Pakistanis during the ICC Champions Trophy with his controversial tweets but this time, the Indian celebrity just might have put the beef to rest once and for all.

In his tweet posted hours after Pakistan defeated India by a massive 180 runs in the high-octane final of the Champions Trophy, Kapoor said Pakistani youth “reciprocate to me right or wrong.”

The veteran actor was involved in a twitter spat with social media users after he attempted to troll Pakistanis by posting controversial statements.

The tweet did not sit well with many social media users. Even Sheikh Rasheed decided to jump into the Kapoor bandwagon. 

Kapoor, however, tried to have the last laugh by tweeting another message.

Then, Pakistan won their maiden Champions Trophy two days later.

And Kapoor conceded.