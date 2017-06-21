Rishi Kapoor drew the ire of Pakistanis during the ICC Champions Trophy with his controversial tweets but this time, the Indian celebrity just might have put the beef to rest once and for all.

In his tweet posted hours after Pakistan defeated India by a massive 180 runs in the high-octane final of the Champions Trophy, Kapoor said Pakistani youth “reciprocate to me right or wrong.”

Ek baat to manna padega! My any type of tweet shakes the shackles of Pakistani youth whom I love. They reciprocate to me right or wrong! YO! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 18, 2017

The veteran actor was involved in a twitter spat with social media users after he attempted to troll Pakistanis by posting controversial statements.

PCB. Cricket team bhejna please.Earlier Hockey ya Kho Kho team bhejin thin. Kyon ki 18th June(Fathers Day) Baap khel raha tumhare saath lol! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

The tweet did not sit well with many social media users. Even Sheikh Rasheed decided to jump into the Kapoor bandwagon.

Jin k Baap daado ko Pakistan nay paal pos k bheja ho ab woh humay dars dyngay Fathers day ka. https://t.co/HWCuXkHjyQ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmad (@ShkhRasheed) June 15, 2017

Kapoor, however, tried to have the last laugh by tweeting another message.

Achcha choddo yaar. Tum log Jeeton aur hazaaron Baar jeeton sirf Terrorism bandh kar do yaar. Mujhe haar manzoor hai. We want peace and love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 15, 2017

Then, Pakistan won their maiden Champions Trophy two days later.

And Kapoor conceded.