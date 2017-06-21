KARACHI: HUM Network has remained a front runner in providing a platform to young blood with strong skills and abilities to leave their mark on the cultural map of the country and has always focused on the importance of young people as the future representatives of the country in all spheres of life, especially on the cultural front.

To further the aim, the network has initiated the first HUM Short Film Festival 2017, to encourage and recognise new filmmakers and new films to create a bond between cultural heritage and modern filmmaking techniques. Slated to commence in September, 2017, HSFF will be the first-of-its-kind festival on Pakistani television.

The subject of the festival’s debut edition focuses on “Aik Kahani, Pakistani” and will be open to every genre of films. HUM Short Film Festival is an ode to the glorious Pakistani cinema which has existed for more than eight decades in South Asia, and will showcase a selection of new films from young film makers nationwide, striving to promote an environment for artists, writers and film makers.

HUM will be screening the best 14 films from first week of September, 2017, selected by an eminent jury,focusing on new ideas and storytelling depicting the passion for the art form to encourage films to take new directions. With the allocated time of 14-16 minutes, the selected 14 films will be aired on HUM TV. The last date for submissions is August 14, 2017, beyond which no further entries shall be entertained.

“Pakistan’s 70 years are being celebrated and as Pakistanis we should all participate in its celebrations and work towards our goals diligently. HUM Network has always kept Pakistan’s image in mind and the betterment of its society. This time, too, in September we are presenting a short film festival for young people who aspire to be good directors," HUM Network Ltd President Sultana Siddiqui said.

"This opportunity will allow them to showcase their talent. The selected participants will get financial incentives and it will also give the winners an opportunity to work with us. HUM Network has always encouraged upcoming directors and also other entrants in the field of showbiz so that they are able to show their talent."